China distracted the world from Ladakh by opening up three fronts in South China Sea

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The People's Liberation Army has mobilised four of the five of its military theatre commands.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

Reports have suggested that live-firing drills and exercises from the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea were a diversion for its aggression in Ladakh. A report in the Nikkei Asian Review said that the PLA mobilised its Southern Theatre Command, which oversees the South China Sea, Northern Theatre Command, which oversees the Korean Peninsula and the Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees Japan and Taiwan.

The present mobilisation was a distraction for a real stand-off in the Karakoram-Zanskar ranges of Himalayas. The report also said just like the Chinese annexed Tibet in the 1950s against the backdrop of its intervention in the Korean War, the current mobilisation was a distraction for a real stand-off.

Taiwan alarm and Indonesia standoff at South China Sea

The PLA's wester theatre command has been fully mobilised with military districts of Xinjiang and Tibet fully involved in the aggression for the Ladakh operations, the report also noted. It may be recalled that the Korean War in the 1950s was a distraction for the Jawahar Lal Nehru government. The Indian diplomacy got involved in sorting out the North Korea issue and in the bargain left their flanks in the western and eastern sector open to Chinese Military in 1962. Further the PLA chose to attack India in 1962 when the whole world was diverted towards the Cuban missile crisis.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the India-China military commander level talks. The sixth round of the talks are being held in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. The commanders are sitting across the table after a gap of one and half months to discuss the situation at the border. The talks are being held to explore ways to defuse tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the IAF is set to use the newly-inducted Rafale jets to carry out sorties in Ladakh as part of the overall boosting of combat readiness in view of "provocative actions" by Chinese troops including the three incidents of shots being fired in the air in the last three weeks.

The main focus of the meeting is on the implementation of a five-point agreement reached between the two countries.

Bangalore National Law School's separate entrance exam cancelled | Oneindia News

Both sides reached the agreement to resolve the border row at a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) meet in Moscow on September 10.

The agreement included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).