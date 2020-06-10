  • search
    China did occupy Indian territory, but...: Ladakh MP's sharp comeback to Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, June 10: Escalating the political war of words, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal responded with a sharp comeback to the allegations levelled by Congres leader Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the India-China border row.

    It all started with Rahul Gandhi's tweet to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the latter's response. Gandhi posted a new tweet, this time targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh.

    He also mocked Home Minister Amit Shah's comment at a virtual rally on Sunday.

      "India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after US and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India" Shah had said.

      The Congress MP used a couplet by legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib: "Everyone knows the reality of 'Seema' (Border) but to keep the heart happy, 'Shah-yad' it is a good idea."

      In his reply, Namgyal listed out the Chinese occupation during the terms of the Congress party in 2008 and 2012.

      "I hope Rahul Gandhi and Congress will agree with my reply based on facts and hopefully they won't try to mislead again," the lawmaker tweeted.

      'Have Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh'?: Rahul to Rajnath Singh

      The BJP lawmaker went on to cite three occasions over the 12 years, where he calimed Chinese intrusion happened in the years that the Congress was in power at the Centre.

      • Aksai Chin (37,244 square km) in 1962 during Congress regime.
      • Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250m length) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA time.
      • Zorawar Fort in Demjok was destroyed by PLA in 2008 and setup PLA's Observing Point in 2012 during UPA regime.
      • India lost Doom Cheley (ancient trade point) between Dungti and Demjok in 2008-2009 during UPA regime.

