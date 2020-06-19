  • search
    'China did not enter our borders, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash

    New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday denied any Chinese intrusion to Indian terrioty and said that "Neither has anyone entered our border, nor have any of our posts been occupied by anyone."

    Addressing the all-party meeting on the LAC situation, PM Modi said neither have the Chinese intruded into India's territory nor has any post been taken over by them.

    "20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

    The Prime Minister said that Indian armed forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action.

    Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on China stand-off

    Highlighting India's potential, the PM said no one can take even an "inch of the land".

    "Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go," said the prime minister.

    Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 21:16 [IST]
