China continues to occupy areas of J&K and Ladakh: India hits back on J&K

Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation unlawful, says China

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media in Beijing on Thursday that "India unilaterally changed its domestic laws and administrative division challenging China's sovereignty."

"This is unlawful and void and this is not effective in any way and will not change the fact that the area is under Chinese actual control," he said. Reacting to China's statement, Kumar said China is well aware of India's consistent and clear position on this issue. "The matter of reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is entirely an internal affair of India," he said.

"We do not expect other countries, including China, to comment on the matters which are internal to India, just as India refrains from commenting on internal issues of other countries," Kumar said. Asserting that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral part of India, he said India expects other countries to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China's objection to Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on Thursday into two union territories -Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - in accordance with the Indian government's August 5 announcement revoking the state's special status under Article 370.

China had earlier objected to the Indian government's August 5 order of the revocation of Article 370 and the formation of Ladakh as Union Territory, saying that some of the area involved Chinese territory.

Respect India's sovereignty, China told

India has delivered a sharp response, reminding China that it expected other countries to "respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had visited China in August, shortly after the centre announced its decision on Article 370. Mr Jaishankar informed his counterpart, Wang Yi, that revocation of special status was an internal matter and did not affect either external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"There was no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. India is not raising any additional territorial claims. The issue related to changes is a temporary provision of the Constitution of India and was the sole prerogative of the country," the Foreign Minister told China.

China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963

China occupies large tracts of land in the newly-formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It also illegally acquired Indian territories from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) under the so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963.

India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir also drew strong criticism from Pakistan, with Prime Minister Imran Khan raising the issue repeatedly - but unsuccessfully - at global forums like the United Nations, only to be told that the decision on Article 370 is India's internal matter.