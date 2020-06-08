China boasts of its capabilities of quickly reinforcing border defence

New Delhi, June 08: China conducted a drill, while moving its soldiers from the central province of Hubei to the northwestern region adjacent to its disputed boundary with India.

While this drill was conducted on May 14, the Global Times reported on Sunday that this was conducted amid the country's border tension with India.

The entire process was completed just in a few hours, demonstrating China's capability of quickly reinforcing the border defence when necessary, the report also said. The report also quoted a CCTV report saying that several thousand paratroopers of the PLA Air Force, airborne brigade moved from Hubei to an undisclosed location in the plateaus of North-West China using civilian airlines, logistical transportation channels and railways.

The scale and short time it took to finish the mobilisation had shown that the Chinese Army had the capability to protect its power anywhere in China very quickly and send reinforcements to remove locations with harsh environments, including high elevation, the report also said while quoting a PLA veteran.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is readying for a long haul before the problem with China is completely resolved. Following the talks with China on Saturday, sources had told OneIndia that both sides would go back to the top military and political leadership.

The Ministry of External Affairs in its first remarks following the talks on Saturday said that the talks took place in a positive and cordial atmosphere. The statement underlined the agreement between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquility is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, the MEA also said.

South Block has taken note of the sensitivities of the other side. The discussions were cordial and frank, the source cited above said. However, India is aware that this would be a long haul and would require several more rounds of talks before the issue is resolved completely.