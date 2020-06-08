  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China boasts of its capabilities of quickly reinforcing border defence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: China conducted a drill, while moving its soldiers from the central province of Hubei to the northwestern region adjacent to its disputed boundary with India.

    While this drill was conducted on May 14, the Global Times reported on Sunday that this was conducted amid the country's border tension with India.

    China boasts of its capabilities of quickly reinforcing border defence

    The entire process was completed just in a few hours, demonstrating China's capability of quickly reinforcing the border defence when necessary, the report also said. The report also quoted a CCTV report saying that several thousand paratroopers of the PLA Air Force, airborne brigade moved from Hubei to an undisclosed location in the plateaus of the North West China using civilian airlines, logistical transportation channels and railways.

    Indo-China standoff: South Block has in mind sensitivities say sources

    The scale and short time it took to finish the mobilisation had shown that the Chinese Army had the capability to protect its power anywhere in China very quickly and send reinforcements to remove locations with harsh environments, including high elevation, the report also said while quoting a PLA veteran.

    Meanwhile, New Delhi is readying for a long haul before the problem with China is completely resolved. Following the talks with China on Saturday, sources had told OneIndia that both sides would go back to the top military and political leadership.

    The Ministry of External Affairs in its first remarks following the talks on Saturday said that the talks took place in a positive and cordial atmosphere. The statement underlined the agreement between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquility is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

    Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, the MEA also said.

    Talks between India-China could lead to restoration of status quo says sources

    South Block has taken note of the sensitivities of the other side. The discussions were cordial and frank, the source cited above said. However, India is aware that this would be a long haul and would require several more rounds of talks, before the issue is resolved completely.

    More INDO CHINA News

    Read more about:

    indo china line of actual control chinese army

    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue