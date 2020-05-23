  • search
    China blocking Indian patrols says New Delhi

    New Delhi, May 23: China's People's Liberation Army is blocking Indian Army patrols on its side of the Line of Actual Control, India has said.

    The statement comes in the backdrop of two separate incidents that took place at the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors, where Indian and Chinese soldiers came to blows.

    While refuting allegations by China that Indian troops had crossed the LAC into Chinese territory, New Delhi said that Indian troops had not crossed the LAC. Any such claim is false, India said while adding that it would ensure its security.

    China hindering India's normal patrol across the Line of Actual Control: MEA

    New Delhi also re-affirmed its position that it was committed to peace in the border areas with China. Both sides are talking to resolve this issue, India also said.

    In May, aggressive PLA patrols were stopped by Indian troops inside Indian territory. On Thursday the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Chinese had recently undertaken activity that led to the hindering of normal patrolling patterns of the Indian forces. The Indian troops scrupulously abide by the alignment of the LAC and all Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC, the MEA had also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
