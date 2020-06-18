  • search
    China always creates fresh differences and turn old ones into disputes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of the Chief Ministers' conference on Wednesday sent across a strong message to China.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    While underscoring that India wants peace, the PM also reminded China that India is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked. During his address in which he condoled the martyrdom of the soldiers, he said that India has always promoted peace.

    India-China to handle overall situation notwithstanding blaming and counter-blaming

      However during his address, the PM omitted any reference to dialogue. This officials explain was done to send across a message that India is not looking for a way out. In fact the PM made it clear that if the sovereignty of the country was targeted, none could stop us from hitting back.

      India has always maintained that differences should not turn into disputes. However it has been China's constant endeavour to create fresh differences and turn the old ones into disputes. This despite the fact that both India and China had pledged not to allow differences to turn into disputes.

      India lost 20 soldiers during a violent skirmish with the Chinese on Monday. While there were casualties reported on the Chinese side, there has been no official word on it from China.

      Read more about:

      narendra modi indo china

