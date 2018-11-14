Children's Day 2018: Top quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

"Democracy is good. I say this because other systems are worse".

"Citizenship consists in the service of the country".

"You don't change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall"

"The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction"

Nehru's quotes about children

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

"As they grow up, unfortunately, their natural freedom is often eclipsed by teaching and behavior of elders. At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others".

Also Read |Happy Children's Day: When 'Chacha Nehru' bought balloons for kids

"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children."

Nehru with Mahatma Gandhi during the Quit India Movement

"I have become a queer mixture of the East and the West, out of place everywhere, at home nowhere"

"Our chief defect is that we are more given to talking about things than to doing them".

"To be in good moral condition requires at least as much training as to be in good physical condition."

"A great disaster is a symbol to us to remember all the big things of life and forget the small things, of which we have thought too much".

Nehru was India's first prime minister

"Children do not think of differences amongst themselves."

"The vast army of children across the world, outwardly different kinds of clothes, and yet so very like another. If you bring them together, they play or quarrel, but even their quarrel is some kind of play. They do not think of differences amongst themselves, difference of class or caste or colour or status. They are wiser than their father(s) or mother(s)."