Children's Day 2018: Importance, history and how Bal Diwas is celebrated

Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14 every year. November 14 is also the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born in 1889. Since Nehru was known for his love for children, he also fondly called 'Chacha Nehru'.

History of Children's Day:

Children's Day, or Bal Diwas, is celebrated on various dates across the globe, and on various occasions. Universal Children's Day is observed by the United Nations on November 20 every year. After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday or November 14 as Children's Day in India. Nehru is often cited as saying that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

Importance of Children's Day:

Children's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools across India. Children are the future of a society and childhood is a phase of life that is both enjoyable and sensitive. It is important that children are treated well and right values are imparted to them. Teachers, parents, surroundings and society as a whole determine how a child grows up and what he/she becomes in future. Children are, after all, the building blocks of our nation.

How is Children's Day celebrated:

Special cultural programmes, activities and competitions are usually held in schools on the occasion Children's Day. In many schools, children dress up as Jawaharlal Nehru with a red rose pinned to the lapel of the knee-length Nehru jacket. They also try to give speeches like Pt Nehru and usually a competition is held in which the child who gives best speech is rewarded. Debate competitions are also held in many schools. In several schools, sweets, gifts and books are distributed to children on this occasion.

Children's Day quotes, wishes and messages:

Here are some of the best children's quotes by famous personalities:

"Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up" - Pablo Picasso

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man" - Rabindranath Tagore

"What is a home without children? Quiet." - Henny Youngman

"Children need love, especially when they do not deserve it." - Harold S. Hulbert

"A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want" - Paulo Coelho

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character". - Martin Luther King

"While children are struggling to be unique, the world around them is trying all means to make them look like everybody else". - APJ Abdul Kalam

Children's Day wishes:

There are some things money can't buy, one such thing is our childhood. Enjoy the spirit of children's day... Happy Children's Day!

A child can ask questions that a wise man cannot answer. Happy Children's Day!

Children are the best creation of God, they spread joy in every season. Happy Children's Day.

Every child is a gift of nature, give them their today, give them time to play, and make way for their future. Happy Children's Day!

Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy Children's Day..!!