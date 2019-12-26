  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Children half-buried in Karnataka during Solar Eclipse out of superstitious belief

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 26: Though India has reached the far-sight of the moon with Chandrayaan 2 still a few sections of people in the society still believe in superstitions. On Thursday, a shocking incident took place in Karnataka where three specially-abled children were partially buried in sand due to superstitious belief in Kalaburagi.

    The fallacy of people at Taj Sultanpur in Kalaburagi led them to commit some unethical acts.

    Children half-buried in Karnataka during Solar Eclipse out of superstitious belief

    Ahead of the annular Solar eclipse today, the couple had the old wives' tale that if they half bury their children who were specially-abled, they will be cured and the sin on their family would be over.

    Solar Eclipse in pictures

      NEWS AT 3 PM 26th DEC, 2019

      On Thursday, a video clip showed that a family partially buried the children for hours in the dirt, the children were seen scared and weeping and one of the ladies among the two ladies sitting beside them was wiping one of the infants who were half-buried.

      The lady the parents waited till the eclipse was over.

      According to science, the physical cure has no association with eclipse, yet we witness such irrational incidences like this happening over and over again in our country.

      Does, lack of education in remote places leads to such fallacy?

      More SOLAR ECLIPSE News

      Read more about:

      solar eclipse karnataka

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue