'Childish, outrageous excuses to arrest', says Rahul Easwar after his bail cancelled

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15: Local court cancelled Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar's bail as he had not appeared before Police last week. Kerala High Court had earlier granted him bail under strict conditions including, presenting himself before the concerned police officers every week.

Activist Rahul Easwar, who was arrested on 17 October for protesting against the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women between 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple, was granted bail by a local court on October 22.

He was charged by the Pamba Police in Kerala under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting). The non-bailable charge against him was under Section 353 for stopping police personnel from doing their duty.

Responding to cancellation if bail, Rahul Easwar, tweeted, "Will move Kerala High Court and also Kerala Human Rights Commission on decision of Pinarayi Police to arrest me again because I was "late for signing". Such childish and outrageous excuses to arrest. Mr Franko is out after alleged Raping and I am arrested again for "delay".

