Chief of Defence Staff: Why it would be a game changer?

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from Red Fort today that India will soon have a Chief of Defence Staff.

While previous governments were reluctant on creating such a position, this time around the Modi government decided to go in for a CDS as it would be a game changer. The CDS would be a one point reference for the Prime Minister in all security related matters, especially those concerning the military.

Modi said that in order to further better coordination between the forces, I want to announce that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This would ensure that the forces are more effective, Modi also said during his Independence Day speech.

The first time that the recommendation for this post was made was by the K Subrahmanyam Committee that was set up after the Kargil. Another committee headed by Naresh Chandra which was set up to suggest reforms in higher defence management had also suggested the importance of such a post. The committee, however, suggested that the post of a Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff be created.

The CDS would focus on coordination between the three service chief, when it comes to procurements, budgeting, logistics and training. The Army, Navy and IAF chief will, however, continue to have operational command of their respective forces.