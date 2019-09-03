  • search
    Chidambarams committed larger offences against national interest: CBI

    New Delhi, Sep 03: Probe agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged in a Delhi court that Congress leader P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the UPA regime, granted approval to Aircel-Maxis deal beyond his capacity which benefitted certain persons and received kickbacks.

    Opposing Chidambaram and his son Karti's protection from arrest, the agencies said the two will hamper the probe and sought their custodial interrogation in the cases arising out of the Aircel-Maxis scam.

    File photo of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram

    The CBI and ED also opposed the anticipatory bail applications filed by the father-son duo saying that they have been non-cooperative in the investigation.

    The probe agencies told Special judge O P Saini that Chidambaram, 73, and Karti have committed serious economic offences and there was a larger conspiracy against the public and the national interest.

    Aircel-Maxis case: Probe agencies in court oppose any protection fromarrest to Chidambarams

    The Chidambarams need to be dealt with 'iron hand', the CBI said maintaining that the probe in the Aircel-Maxis corruption case is still going on.

    ED said that the Chidambarams are accused of money laundering, creating shell companies and committed other offences.

    There are reasons to believe that Chidambaram and Karti committed money laundering which is sufficient for their arrest.

    Read more about: cbi chidambaram delhi court enforcement directorate karti chidambaram money laundering

