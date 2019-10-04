Chidambaram’s bail plea in SC posted to Oct 15, notices to CBI, others

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the CBI among others on a petition filed by former union minister P Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media case.

The matter has been posted the matter for hearing next on October 15.

Chidambaram had moved the Supreme Court seeking regular bail on Thursday. He said that he would want an urgent hearing as the court is closed the entire next week.

'Ghar ka khana' for Chidambaram in Tihar Jail

In his plea, he had sought an urgent hearing. He said that the court is closed the whole of next week due to vacation.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.

Chidambaram who is lodged in the Tihar jail is seeking bail in the INX Media case. His bail was rejected by the Delhi High Court. The court had said that he could influence the witness.

Freedom a never ending struggle, tweets Chidambaram on Gandhi Jayanti

He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence on August 21 and has been in judicial custody since October 3.