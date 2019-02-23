Chidambaram warns Centre against 'muscular, militaristic approach' in Northeast

India

New Delhi, Feb 23: Emphasising that BJP-led government's aggressive approach had failed in Kashmir, former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday cautioned Centre against 'the muscular, militaristic approach to the North East'.

Chidambaram took to Twitter and criticised the Union Government government's decision to authorise Assam Rifles to arrest anyone and search a place without warrant in northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

"When the cry is for more humane and just laws, government allows Assam Rifles to search and arrest without warrant!," he tweeted this morning.

"This is the extension of the muscular, militaristic approach to the North East. This approach failed in Kashmir, it will fail in the North Eastern States," he said in another tweet.

Chidambaram posted multiple tweets taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Centre's alleged interference in the functioning of government departments and agencies.

"BJP does not need a Planning Commission, because it has Mr Modi...BJP does not need a National Statistics Commission, because it has Mr Modi...BJP does not need someone like Dr Raghuram Rajan to head the RBI, because it has Mr Modi...Actually, BJP does not need a Cabinet, because it has Mr Modi," he said in series of tweets.

The Assam Rifles is the leading counter-insurgency force in the Northeast. It also guards the sensitive India-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles personnel have been empowered by the central government to arrest anyone and search a place without warrant in northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which is operational in some parts of the Northeast, also gives similar powers to the Army operating in the region.