Chidambaram violated bail conditions: Javadekar

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister.

Javadekar said that the claim of Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday after spending 106 days in jail, amounted to "self- certification".

The Supreme Court had asked the Congress leader not to speak about the case against him while ordering his release on bail. What he said is in violation of this condition, Javadekar said.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram said, ''I am glad to speak to you exactly 106 days after I last spoke to you.''

'My record as Minister and my conscience are absolutely clear. Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well.''

Chidambaram had spent 106 days in Tihar jail. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case. The senior Congress leader had been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the money laundering case/