  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chidambaram violated bail conditions: Javadekar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 05: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister.

    Javadekar said that the claim of Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday after spending 106 days in jail, amounted to "self- certification".

    Prakash Javadekar
    Prakash Javadekar

    The Supreme Court had asked the Congress leader not to speak about the case against him while ordering his release on bail. What he said is in violation of this condition, Javadekar said.

    Earlier in the day, Chidambaram said, ''I am glad to speak to you exactly 106 days after I last spoke to you.''

    Back from Tihar, P Chidambaram says Govt incapable of reversing slowdown

    'My record as Minister and my conscience are absolutely clear. Officers who have worked with me, business persons who have interacted with me and journalists who have observed me know that very well.''

    Chidambaram had spent 106 days in Tihar jail. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case. The senior Congress leader had been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the money laundering case/

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram violated prakash javadekar accused

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue