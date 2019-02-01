  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chidambaram tears into Goyal’s English-Hindi speech during interim budget, says it confused people

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 1: Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, February 1, presented the interim budget 2019 and it tried to be a wish fulfiller, keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

    Congress leader P Chidambaram
    Congress leader P Chidambaram

    The minister spoke in Hindi and English, explaining some key proposals in the native language and although it was applauded by members of the ruling BJP, the Opposition took a dig over the fact.

    Finance ministers traditionally present their budget speech in English but the 100-minute speech that Goyal gave had a blending of both languages. He even gave reference to the recent Hindi blockbuster 'Uri' and BJP's victory in the Haryana bypolls during his speech.

    Also Read | Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal woos middle class with tax cuts, farmers with sops and more

    Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who had presented the last interim budget in 2014, tore into the NDA II's interim budget and especially Goyal's bi-lingual speech while addressing the media.

    He said those who did not know Hindi didn't understand half of the budget while those who did not know English didn't get to understand half as well. He said the government left people confused, at least for a day.

    Around 17 rupees a day for farmers!

    He also mocked the budget's presentation of Rs 6,000 to farmers with less than 2 hectares of land annually saying it came to Rs 17 a day and said he would be surprised if that made them happy.

    Read more about:

    chidambaram piyush goyal budget 2019

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue