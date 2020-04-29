  • search
    Chidambaram suggests running sanitised trains to help move stranded migrants, students

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday welcomed the government's decision to allow inter-state movement of stranded migrants and students and suggested running sanitised point-to-point trains to help move these people, saying buses would not be sufficient for the task.

    "I welcome the decision of the government to allow inter-state movement of migrant workers and students after testing them by bus. This has been a demand of the Congress party since mid-April," he said on Twitter.

    "Buses alone will not be sufficient. It is better to run sanitized trains point-to-point to move the large numbers who desire to migrate back to their home states," he added.

    The government allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people. In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people, and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

    The Home Ministry order, however, did not specify whether a person or a family can travel in a private vehicle, and if allowed, under what conditions. "Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move," he said in an order issued to all states and union territories.

