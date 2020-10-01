Chidambaram slams PM Modi's 'Namaste Trump' rally after US Presidential Debate

India

New Delhi, Oct 01: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he would call for "Namaste Trump" rally to honour his "dear friend" after US President Donald Trump clubbed India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "Mr Donald Trump clubs India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of COVID deaths. He also accused the three countries for causing the most air pollution. Will Mr Modi hold another 'Namaste Trump!' rally to honour his dear friend?"

"In 47 months I have done more than you have in 47 years--said Mr Donald Trump in the Presidential debate yesterday if the statement reminds you of someone in India, that's your imagination!" Chidambaram added.

The Congress leader further stated, "No one killed Jessica" was the anguished cry a few years ago, "No one demolished the mosque" is the anguished cry today.

"The trial court's verdict defies logic and common sense, besides denying the conclusions of the Supreme Court!" he added.