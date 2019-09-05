INX Media: Chidambaram lodged in Jail No 7, gets separate cell with western toilet facility

India

By Shreya

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 05: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was brought to Tihar prison Thursday evening, will get no special facilities, except a separate cell and a Western toilet as specified by the court, jail officials said.

Like other inmates, he will also have access to the prison's library and can watch television for a specified period. After the mandatory medical check-up, Chidambaram was lodged in Jail No. 7, which usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases.

Incidently, his son Karti was also lodged in the same cell for 12 days in the same case last year.

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is being probed by the ED in connection with the AgustaWestland and a bank fraud case, is also lodged in this jail.

A jail official said food is usually served to the inmates between 7 and 8 pm but it is kept aside for those who arrive late due to court procedures. The usual dinner menu is rotis, dal, sabji and rice.

Chidambaram will be lodged in the cell from 9 pm to 6 am. Breakfast will be served between 7 am and 8 am, the official added.

Officials said he can either drink water from a Reverse Osmosis plant or purchase packaged bottle from the canteen.

"He will also have access to the prison's library and also watch television, just like a normal inmate," the official added. Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case.

The veteran Congress leader was brought to Asia's largest prison from the Rouse Avenue Court amid high security. It took nearly 35 minutes for the jail authorities to bring Chidambaram to the prison from the court.

Considering that he has Z-security, the court directed Chidambaram be kept in separate cell in the jail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.

Minutes after the court pronounced its verdict, Chidambaram filed an application before the court seeking direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody, medicines and spectacles. The court allowed his application and ordered the authorities to provide separate cell to him with adequate security.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.