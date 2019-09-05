INX Media Case: Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail, gets separate cell with western toilet facility

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 05: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has been sent to judicial custody at Tihar Jail till September 19, 2019. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail.

Considering that he has Z-security, the court directed Chidambaram be kept in separate cell in the jail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.

Minutes after the court pronounced its verdict, Chidambaram filed an application before the court seeking direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody, medicines and spectacles. The court allowed his application and ordered the authorities to provide separate cell to him with adequate security.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.