    Chidambaram says, NRC is mischievous plan to divide India

    New Delhi, Jan 06: Congress leader P Chidambaram while addressing the media on Monday repeated his earlier statement once again saying that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) a "sinister and mischievous plan" to divide the country.

    Addressing a press conference in the national capital, he said there is a world of difference between the National Population Register (NPR) of 2010 and the NPR of 2020.

    The NPR of 2020 with additional fields of information is a disguised attempt to carry out an Assam NRC-like exercise throughout the country and must be "stoutly opposed", the Congress leader told reporters.

    Earlier, Chidambaram alleged that the NPR approved by the BJP government was different and dangerous in terms of the "text and context" of the data collection done in 2010.

      According to PTI. The senior Congress leader Charged that the BJP government has a "sinister agenda", and if the BJP's motives are bonafide, the Government should unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and do not intend to link it to the controversial NRC.

      Besides this, the senior Congress leader also condemned the JNU campus violence and demand that the perpetrators to be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. Along with this he also demanded that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately in this matter.

