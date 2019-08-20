  • search
    Chidambaram moves SC after Delhi HC rejects his anticipatory bail plea

    New Delhi, Aug 20: The former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday for an urgent hearing of his anticipatory bail petition in connection with the corruption and money laundering charges related to the INX Media scam case soon after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition today.

    This move was made by the senior Congress leader after senior advocate Kapil Sibal met him and discussed the situation after the Delhi HC order.

    Chidambaram faces imminent arrest as the Delhi HC has dismiss his anticipatory bail plea seeking a stay on the operation of the order for three days.

    Denying protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Justice Sunil Gaur said that his status as Member of Parliament and member of legal profession doesn't affect the case.

    The Delhi HC's order said that prima facie, the "petitioner appears to be the kingpin of the entire scam" and has not cooperated with the investigation.

    INX Media: Karti Chidambaram asked to vacate Jor Bagh House attached by ED

    The Delhi HC also added, "Magnitude and enormity of material produced disentitle him from any pre-arrest bail."

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
