  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court for bail in INX Media case

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Senior Congress leader Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court for bail in the INX Media case.

    His counsel also challenged the trial court order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    Earlier today, Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail, expressed concern over the state of the economy and questioned the government on its plan to bring the country out of this "decline and gloom".

    INX Media: Chidambaram to feature for first time in CBI chargesheet this month

    "I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom," his family tweeted from his official handle on his behalf.

    The former finance minister also lauded the capacity of poor people to distinguish between justice and injustice.

    Chidambaram, 74, was sent to Tihar Jail on September 5 by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody in the INX Media case ended.

    He is being investigated by the CBI and ED over allegations that in 2007, as Finance Minister, he signed off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for playing his part.

    The Chidambarams were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram inx media case

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue