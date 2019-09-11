Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court for bail in INX Media case

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 11: Senior Congress leader Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court for bail in the INX Media case.

His counsel also challenged the trial court order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19.

Earlier today, Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail, expressed concern over the state of the economy and questioned the government on its plan to bring the country out of this "decline and gloom".

INX Media: Chidambaram to feature for first time in CBI chargesheet this month

"I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom," his family tweeted from his official handle on his behalf.

The former finance minister also lauded the capacity of poor people to distinguish between justice and injustice.

Chidambaram, 74, was sent to Tihar Jail on September 5 by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody in the INX Media case ended.

He is being investigated by the CBI and ED over allegations that in 2007, as Finance Minister, he signed off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for playing his part.

The Chidambarams were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.