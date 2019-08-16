Chidambaram hails Modi's vision on population explosion, wealth creators

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 16: In a rare shift from his usual barbs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday hailed the former's vision overpopulation explosion, eliminating single use plastic and respecting wealth creators during his Independence day speech.

"All of us must welcome three announcements made by the Prime Minister on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty, respect wealth creators and shun single-use plastic," he said in a series of tweets.

"Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM's second exhortation loud and clear," he added.

Article 370 scrapped as J&K was Muslim-dominated, says Chidambaram

"The first and third exhortations must become people's movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels," he further said.

The first and third exhortations must become people's movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019

Voicing his support for industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that wealth creators should not be viewed with suspicion as wealth can be distributed only when it is created.

"Wealth creation is a great national service. Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion," Modi said.

This message comes at a time when concerns are being raised over the increasing harassment of corporates by tax officials.

Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Thursday, set off speculation that a renewed governmental push for population control.

India to have Chief of Defence Staff soon, says PM Modi

"There is one issue I want to highlight today: population explosion. We have to think, can we do justice to the aspirations of our children? There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion," Modi said.

With an aim to prevent environmental degradation, Modi urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and also suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to its customers.