Chidambaram fine, need not be hospitalised: AIIMS medical board tells high court

New Delhi, Noiv 01: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media money laundering case, is fine and there is no need to admit him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a medical board told the Delhi High Court on Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta read out the report of AIIMS Medical Board, set up on the court's order to examine Chidambaram's health condition, and said the Congress leader does not require a sterile environment.

Justice Suresh Kait, who was hearing Chidambaram's interim bail plea, directed the Tihar jail superintendent to provide clean and hygienic surrounding to the politician and also home-cooked food, mineral water, mosquito protection net and repellant.

The court also directed that Chidambaram's regular medical check up be done.

Chidambaram was sent back to Tihar Jail on Wednesday after a special court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking one more day of his custody in the INX Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX Media corruption case, is under the ED's custody.

On October 28, Chidambaram was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following the deterioration in his health condition. He was taken to AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications and was discharged subsequently.

On Monday, Chidambaram was brought to RML Hospital in the morning and later referred to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache and illness. He was discharged in the night.