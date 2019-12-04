  • search
    'Chidambaram filed false cases against me, Modi and Shah': Gadkari

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday refuted claims of political vendetta and said that there is evidence against Chidambaram in the INX media, money laundering case.

    "There is evidence for the cases against him, there have been inquiries, now the matter is sub-judice and the court will take the decision," said Gadkari.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    We have never been vindictive, on the other hand when Chidambaram ji was Home Minister during Congress rule, he filed false cases against me, he also filed false cases against Modi ji & Amit Shah ji. Later, we all were proved innocent," he said in a conversation with ANI.

      Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan opens fire, 6 ITBP jawans killed and more news| OneIndia News

      Earlier in the day, Chidambaram were granted bail, 106 days after being arrested in the INX Media case.

      Chidambaram joins coveted club: BJP jibes after he gets bail

      "So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of "OOBC (Out On Bail Club)" in the Congress," said BJP Social media head Sambit Patra.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the opposition party many a times calling it a 'bail gaadi' as several of its leaders were out on bail.

      Several leaders who are called stalwarts of the Congress and former ministers are out on bail these days, Modi has said at political rallies, making a pun using the Hindi word for bullock cart.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
