Chidambaram denied bail, moves SC: A timeline of INX Media case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 20: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has moved the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing of his anticipatory bail petition in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition.

Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 1 million.

On May 15 last year, the CBI had registered an FIR for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 3.05 billion in 2007, when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the first term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Here is a detailed timeline of the INX media case:

May 15, 2017: CBI files FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance Minister.

June 16, 2017: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and Bureau of Immigration, under Union Home Ministry, issues look out circular (LOC) against Karti.

Aug 10: Madras HC stays the LOCs issued against Karti and four others holding that they were prima facie "unwarranted".

Aug 14: The Supreme Court stays Madras HC order staying Centre's LOC issued against Karti.

Aug 18: SC asks Karti to appear before CBI on August 23.

Sep 11: CBI tells SC it has furnished details in a sealed cover on the probe about "possible transactions" in foreign countries and 25 alleged offshore properties of Karti Chidambaram.

Sep 22: CBI tells SC that Karti was prevented from traveling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

Oct 9: Karti seeks SC's nod to visit the United Kingdom to get his daughter admitted at the Cambridge University and expresses willingness to undertake that he would not visit any bank there.

Nov 20: SC allows Karti to visit the UK for daughter's admission.

Dec 8: Karti moves SC challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

Jan 31, 2018: SC remands back to the Madras HC, the pleas relating to the issuance of two LOCs against Karti and others.

Feb 16: Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

Feb 28: Karti arrested by CBI at Chennai airport and brought to Delhi. Delhi court sends him to one-day police custody.

March 1: Karti sent to five-day CBI custody.

March 5: Karti challenges in the SC the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.

March 6: Special court remands him to three-day CBI custody. His plea for bail in CBI case adjourned to March 9.

March 9: Special court sends him to three more days of police custody in the CBI case.

March 12: Special court sends Karti to 12-day judicial custody till March 24. Declines his plea for early hearing of his bail plea. Subsequently, on the same day, he moves Delhi HC seeking bail in the corruption case.

March 13: Delhi HC seeks the CBI's response on his bail plea. Karti's CA S Bhaskararaman granted bail in the corruption case by special court.

March 15: SC gives interim protection to Karti from arrest by the ED in connection with the case until March 26.

March 16: Delhi HC reserves order on Karti's bail plea in INX Media corruption case.

March 23: Delhi HC grants bail to Karti in the INX Media corruption case.

March 26: A Delhi court sends former media baron Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody until March 31 in the INX Media case.

March 26: SC extends the interim protection of Karti in connection to the INX media money laundering case until April 2.

March 31: Peter Mukerjea is sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court until April 13 in connection with the INX Media case.

May 31: Delhi HC grants P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest until July 3 in CBI's INX Media corruption case.

July 23: He moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case of ED.

July 25: High Court grants him interim protection from arrest in both cases.

January 25, 2019: HC reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both cases.

August 20: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas. It also declines Chidambaram's request to stay the order for 3 days to enable him to move an appeal in SC.