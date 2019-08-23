Chidambaram continued to stand during court proceedings, despitebeing asked to sit

New Delhi, Aug 23: The hearing in the Delhi court, where the CBI sought custody of former union minister, P Chidambaram was nothing short of dramatic.

All through the hearing, Chidambaram remained calm and composed, but he continued to stand despite being asked by both the judge and solicitor general to sit down. A chair was even brought near the accused box, but Chidambaram refused to sit. All through the proceedings, he stood with a smile on his face.

The court room as expected was packed with a huge presence of both the media and advocates. Seated in the last row was Chidambaram's wife, Nalini Chidambaram. The others present in the court included, former Uttarakhand chief minister, Harish Rawat, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and party spokesperson, Pranav Jha.

Chidambaram was represented by senior lawyers, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Karti who flew into Delhi on Wednesday said that he had gone through the same circumstance and knew the pattern of harassment that his father was going through.

Nalini, however refused to comment on the developments.