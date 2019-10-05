Chidambaram complains of stomach ache, taken to AIIMS

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 05: Former union minister and senior Congress P Chidambaram who is Tihar jail and facing trial in the INX Media and Aircel Maxis case has reportedly been taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

News agency ANI reported that he has been referred to AIIMS for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach ache.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had earlier told the court that the 74-year-old Congress leader was suffering from multiple ailments, including dyslipidemia and irritable bowel disease. Sibal told the court that there was a noticeable loss in Chidambaram's weight and his health was deteriorating in jail.