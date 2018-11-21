Chidambaram calls Sushma Swaraj 'smart' for announcing retirement

New Delhi, Nov 21: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram said Sushma Swaraj's decision not to contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is linked to changing political scenario in Madhya Pradesh.

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ruled out contesting Lok Sabha election, Chidambaram called her 'smart' for observing the political climate in the BJP-ruled state.

Also Read | Even Milkha Singh stopped: Sushma Swaraj's husband on her 2019 polls reveal

He tweeted, "Smt Sushma Swaraj is the Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and she is smart. She has read the writing on the wall in Madhya Pradesh and announced that she will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election."

Smt Sushma Swaraj is the Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and she is smart. She has read the writing on the wall in Madhya Pradesh and announced that she will not contest the 2019 LS election — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 20, 2018

Also, he applauded Sushma Swaraj for serving the country amid health issues. "Braving illness, Smt Sushma Swaraj has served the country with great dignity. We wish Smt Sushma Swaraj good health and a long life, " said Chidambaram.

Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj ruled out the possibility of contesting 2019 Lok Elections.

In a party event held in Indore, Swaraj said, "It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections." According to reports, Swaraj cited health reasons for not contesting the next elections.

Also Read | If Sushma Swaraj exits electoral politics, BJP might lose its last liberal façade

She was elected to 15th and 16th Lok Sabha from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency came into existence in 1967. This constituency covers parts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas districts.