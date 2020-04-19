  • search
    Chidambaram calls Centre heartless as people forced to stand in queues to collect food

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the Centre to transfer cash and distribute free foodgrains to the poor, saying only a heartless government will not do anything.

    In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said, "There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing."

    Several migrant workers have been stranded at various state borders in India while seeking to reach their villages, creating law and order situations at some places.

    Recently, a labourer hailing from Madhya Pradesh, who was apparently depressed because of the lockdown and yearned to return home, chopped off his tongue at a temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. While some reports claimed it was a "sacrifice" to appease God, police did not confirm them.

