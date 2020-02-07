  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhota Shakeel planning targeted killings of political and judicial figures in Delhi; FIR lodged

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 07: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered an FIR after it received inputs that gangster Chhota Shakeel has allegedly tasked his operatives with executing "targeted killing" of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states, police said on Friday.

    Chhota Shakeel planning targeted killings of political and judicial figures in Delhi; FIR lodged

    The FIR was registered on January 27 on the complaint of a police officer, who had received information from a source about the "planned killings", they said.

    The FIR stated that "an information was received from reliable source that underworld don Chhota Shakeel of D-gang has tasked his operatives to execute 'targeted killing' of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states".

    "The underworld operatives of D-gang have managed to arrange high-grade weapons. The delivery of weapons was also arranged by Shakeel and the communication for delivery was done through 'end-to-end' encrypted messaging applications," added the FIR.

    On the basis of technical analysis, the police said that this plan was made to "infuse terror in the minds of the people and create instability in the country."

    No specific 'targets' have been named in the FIR or come up during the investigation and the matter is being probed further, the police said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    chhota shakeel new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X