Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje booked for raping 22-year-old woman

Mumbai, Mar 19: A case has been registered against Deepak Nikalje, the brother of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, for alleged rape and sexual harassment based on the complaint of a 22-year-old woman, police said today.

Officials said that the woman, who used to reside in Siddharth Colony in suburban Chembur, in her complaint yesterday, alleged that Nikalje exploited her on the promise of marriage. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VI, Sahaji Umap, said, "We recorded her statement and based on it, a 'zero FIR' was registered by Tilak Nagar police (under whose jurisdiction Siddharth Colony falls).

Later a case under section 376 (rape), 354 (sexual harassment)and 313 (causing miscarriage without women's consent) of IPC was registered against the accused." A 'zero FIR' is one in which a case can be filed at any police station and is then transferred to the appropriate one where the incident occurred, officials said.

"The case has been transferred to Panvel, under DCP Zone I of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, where the incident allegedly took place. They will carry out further investigations," Umap added. Police said that, according to the victim's complaint, she had come in contact with Nikalje as she needed financial help for her education. Police officials said that Nikalje, after initially providing some help, allegedly started exploiting the victim on the pretext of marrying her.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day