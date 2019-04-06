Chhattisgarh's Kanker encounter: Martyred BSF jawan was waiting for his son board result

  • search
    Guwahati, Apr 06: Tanmay Bora, son of BSF Jawan Bipul Bora, who was among the four BSF personnel killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district, said that his father was keenly waiting for his board results.

    "My father was keenly waiting for my result. I have just given board exams. He used to love my sister more than me. She is eight years old," Tanmay, 15, told ANI here.

    Chhattisgarhs Kanker encounter: Martyred BSF jawan was waiting for his son board result
    Representational Image

    Bipul Boras nephew Bhargav Jyoti Bora told ANI, "If the government would have killed all the Naxals in the country then my uncle would have been with us today. However, the government is doing a lot from their end."

    Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in Naxal encounter in Dhamtari

    On Thursday, the domination patrol of 114 Battalion of BSF deployed in Pakhanjur, Kanker, was targeted by Naxals with IEDs and fire, the BSF said in a statement.

    four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The encounter comes a week before polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is held in the state.

    The skirmish took place around noon in a dense forest near Mahla village in Kanker district when a joint team of BSF's 114th battalion and the District Force was out on a search operation, police said.

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tributes to the deceased soldiers and affirmed faith in security forces to deal with Maoists.

    "I bow down to the martyrdom of our soldiers who died in the Naxalite attack in Pakhanjur. I pray for the quick recovery of the injured jawans. No violence in Chhattisgarh will be tolerated. Our jawans are capable of dealing with the Maoists and they will take appropriate action," tweeted Baghel.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
