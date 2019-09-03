Chhattisgarh: Woman gives birth to baby in moving train

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Raipur, Sep 03: A woman gave birth to a baby in a moving train when she was traveling to Raipur city in Chhattisgarh by Sampark Kranti Express.

The woman identified as Lakshmi was travelling along with her husband, Santosh on Sunday night when she developed labour pain.

When the train was near Jhansi city in Uttar Pradesh, Lakshmi experienced labour pain after which the husband informed on-duty Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Shankar Kumar about it.

On getting the information, the TTE alerted the control room and apprised them about the situation. He also asked for a team of doctors to be made available immediately.

One lady travelling in S7 coach of 12824 Sampark Kranti reported pain. TTE Sh. Shankar Kr. & Train Captain VC Rao arranged Doctor at next station Shahdol but before that she delivered the baby on board. Later she was accompanied by Doctors from shahdol. Baby and mother are fine. pic.twitter.com/6ReXY7uSTm — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2019

However, until then, the women co-passengers helped Lakshmi in delivering the baby. Both the mother and the newborn baby said to be fine.

The train was halted at Shahdol station in Madhya Pradesh for about 30 minutes, where a lady doctor provided medicines to Lakshmi.

The passengers appreciated the train crew including TTE Kumar for their cooperation and thanked the Indian Railways.