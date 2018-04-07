Chhattisgarh VYAPAM new entrance dates: Full list

The Chhattisgarh VYAPAM has announced the new entrance exam dates.

The board has made the change in dates since several other exams were scheduled on the dates which were announced earlier in a press note that was released last month.

Now, the examinations would begin on May 3, 2018. The board has changed the examination dates only for PET/PPHT, PAT, and Pre. B.Ed./Pre. D.Ed.

The entrance exam date for rest of the examination will be as notified earlier. B.Sc. Nursing, and Pre. M.C.A., will be conducted on May 17. M.Sc. Nursing entrance exam and Post Basic Nursing Exam will be conducted on June 17.

Chhattisgarh VYAPAM: New examination dates:

P.E.T. (Engineering, Dairy - Technology, Agriculture Technology): May 3, 2018 morning session

P.P.H.T. : May 3, 2018, morning session

P.A.T.: May 31, 2018, morning session

Pre. B.Ed.: June 7, 2018, morning session

Pre. D.Ed.: June 7, 2018, afternoon session

