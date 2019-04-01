Chhattisgarh voter feels govt failed on providing better law and order

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: The voters of Chhattisgarh have said that the government had failed on providing better law and order. However the top priority of the voter remained employment opportunities says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Highlights of the report:

The Chhattisgarh Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (58.84%), Better Public Transport (38.41%) and Better Roads (37.78%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Chhattisgarh.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.09), Better Public Transport (2.55) and Better Roads (2.54) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Chhattisgarh, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (58%) Availability of Water for Agriculture (44%), and Electricity for Agriculture (39%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.05) Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.08), and Electricity for Agriculture (2.05) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.15) and Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (2.07).

For the urban voters in Chhattisgarh, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (61%), Better Law and Order/Policing (56%), and Better Roads (55%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.22 on a scale of 5), Better Law and Order/Policing (2.20), and Better Roads (2.12) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Public Transport (2.18) and Drinking Water (2.52).