  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh voter feels govt failed on providing better law and order

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The voters of Chhattisgarh have said that the government had failed on providing better law and order. However the top priority of the voter remained employment opportunities says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Chhattisgarh voter feels govt failed on providing better law and order

    Highlights of the report:

    The Chhattisgarh Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (58.84%), Better Public Transport (38.41%) and Better Roads (37.78%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Chhattisgarh.

    Bihar voter feels government failed in providing electricity

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.09), Better Public Transport (2.55) and Better Roads (2.54) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Chhattisgarh, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (58%) Availability of Water for Agriculture (44%), and Electricity for Agriculture (39%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.05) Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.08), and Electricity for Agriculture (2.05) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.15) and Higher Price Realization of Farm Products (2.07).

    For the urban voters in Chhattisgarh, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (61%), Better Law and Order/Policing (56%), and Better Roads (55%).

    AP voter seeks better employment opportuniteis

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.22 on a scale of 5), Better Law and Order/Policing (2.20), and Better Roads (2.12) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Public Transport (2.18) and Drinking Water (2.52).

    More CHHATTISGARH News

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh voters employment lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue