Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma; rifles recovered

Sukma, Nov 12: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in one of the worst Maoist-affected district of Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Two rifles were also recovered. Two other rebels were caught from the encounter site, an official said.

The gunfight took place in forests near a village under Pushpal police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after discharging election-related duty, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

A group of ultras opened fire on the DRG team near Mudwal village, located 500 km from state capital Raipur, triggering the gun-battle, he said. After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two Naxals were recovered from the site, Meena said, adding that two firearms were also seized.

Two others Naxals were caught alive from the spot, the police officer said. Sukma is one of the eight Naxal-affected districts where polling was held Monday in the first phase of elections covering 18 assembly seats.

On Sunday, Security forces traced and unearthed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) close to the makeshift polling booth set up under the tree in one of the worst Maoist-affected district of Sukma.

The conduct of free, peaceful and credible polling in these areas continues as a big challenge for the Election Commission (EC) since out of the 18 seats, the Maoists have a substantial presence in 10 segments where the polling time has been scheduled from 7 am to 3 pm to enable the election staff accomplish their work and return before sunset.