  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh: Three women among four Naxals killed in encounter with Police

    By PTI
    |

    Raipur, July 06: Four Naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, police said.

    The skirmish took place in the morning in the forests between Khallari and Mechka villages when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-naxal operation, state's Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

    Chhattisgarh: Three women among four Naxals killed in encounter with Police
    Representational Image

    "After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of four cadres, including three women, were recovered from the spot, along with seven firearms," he added.

    The search operation is still underway, he said.

    More CHHATTISGARH News

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh encounter naxals killed security forces

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue