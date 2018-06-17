English

Chhattisgarh: In this village, Women are banished for Menstruating

    In a number of Indian communities and states, menstruating women are considered impure and become a subject of social apathy. Women are sent to basic huts outside their villages during their periods, as the stigma of menstruation proves hard to overcome.

    Most recently, women in Vananchal's Sitagaon, Chhattisgarh have been forced to stay in a hut on the outskirts of the village when menstruating as they are not allowed inside homes during this period for fear of god's wrath.

    Speaking on the incident, Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) said,''Officials of Health department and Women and child development department visit such villages and try to educate people about diseases & infections caused by these orthodox traditions. We encourage them to use sanitary pads.''

    The practice of banishing women and girls is most prevalent among the Gond and Madiya ethnic groups. The Gonds are the largest indigenous group in central India and hail from the states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa.

    According to the custom of the Madiya and Gond tribals in Maharasthra state, girls having their menstruation period have to stay in a hut on the boundary of the village as their touch is considered impure. These huts are called gaokor.

