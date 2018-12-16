Chhattisgarh: T S Singh Deo is richest candidate with assets worth over Rs 500 crore

Raipur, Dec 16: As many as 68 of the 90 MLAs in the newly-elected Chhattisgarh Assembly possess assets worth more than Rs one crore, as per a report based on the legislators' election affidavits.

This is one better than the previous house, which had 67 crorepatis'. Sixty-eight (76 per cent) MLAs are worth Rs one crore or more, a study by NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch said Saturday.

The Congress, which won a landslide victory in the recently held Assembly elections, accounts for 48 out of these crorepati legislators.

The Congress has 68 MLAs in the new Assembly.

Remarkably, 14 out of 15 MLAs of the BJP have declared assets of more than Rs 1 crore, the reports said.

And all five MLAs, including former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his wife Renu Jogi, of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) are crorepatis.

Senior Congress leader T S Singh Deo, scion of a former royal family, is the richest MLA with assets valued at over Rs 500 crore, while another royal descendant, Devwrat Singh of JCC(J), has assets of over Rs 119 crore.

The MLA with the least assets is also from Congress -- Ramkumar Yadav who has declared his assets to be worth Rs 30,464.