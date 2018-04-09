Chhattisgarh: Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years

In a major development, Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village was electrified after 15 years. Villagers expressed delight, said, 'Naxals had destroyed facilities.'

''We are delighted to get electricity in our village. We will reap all the benefit that electricity can provide, we will now be able to use fridge and TV,''said a Chintalnar resident.

Speaking to media, the state chief minister Raman Singh said, ''Lost in dark for so many years, Chintalnar & Jagargunda will light up again. Naxals kept villagers deprived of electricity. Soldiers sacrificed to provide basic amenities of road, communication & electricity, their sacrifice won't go in vain.''

The area has witnessed many encounters between security forces and Naxals, including April 2010 ambush that claimed lives of 75 CRPF jawans.

