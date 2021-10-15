Chhattisgarh, Punjab govts announce Rs 50 lakh to families of farmers run over in UP

Chhattisgarh's horrific accident: Nobody will be spared, justice will be done: CM Baghel

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 15: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the "culprits" involved in a horrific accident in Jashpur have been arrested and the assistant sub-inspector has been suspended.

He said, "It's an unfortunate incident. We've arrested the culprits and also suspended the ASI. SP, Collector and local MLA have reached there and the situation is under control,"

Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26), natives of Singrauli in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were arrested from the outskirts of the town while the vehicle itself was found burning.

ये वीडियो बेहद दर्दनाक है।



छत्तीसगढ़ में नशा माफियाओं के हौसले बुलंद हो गए हैं, अब क्या धार्मिक जुलूस निकालने वालों को ऐसे ही कुचल दिया जाएगा। जशपुर एसपी को तत्काल हटाया जाए।



मृतकों के परिजन को 50 लाख का मुआवजा और घायलों के इलाज की तुरंत व्यवस्था की जानी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/wzzHCF06lh — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) October 15, 2021

One person was killed and 16 others were injured when an SUV ran into a religious procession at Pathalgaon in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred when the residents of Bazarpara locality had taken out a procession for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols. The clip of the shocking incident had gone viral on social media.

As per the localities, the people in the car were smuggling ganga and set their vehicle on fire to destroy the evidence even as they were chased.

Tension prevailed in the town and a large number of people gathered outside the Pathalgaon police station.

The action was taken against some police officers who were prima facie found at fault.

"An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be done to all. May the departed soul rest in peace. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Former chief minister Raman Singh demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Singh tweeted a video of the incident and wrote, "This video is very painful. In Chhattisgarh, the drug mafias have no fear of anyone. Will those taking out religious processions be crushed like this now? "Jashpur SP (Superintendent of Police) should be removed immediately.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 21:41 [IST]