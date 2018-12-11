Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP1110
CONG1080
BSP40
OTH70
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1020
BJP702
IND120
OTH130
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG661
BJP170
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS4345
TDP, CONG+813
AIMIM24
OTH31
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chhattisgarh polls: Vote share difference between Cong-BJP now is 11 per cent

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The vote share difference between the BJP and Congress in Chhattisgarh has always been close. In fact in the last elections that were held in 2013, the BJP's vote share over the Congress was just 0.75.

    Chhattisgarh polls: Vote share difference between Cong-BJP now is 11 per cent

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh polls: Did the Jogi-Mayawati combine hurt the BJP

    However in the 2018, the BJP has suffered a huge defeat at the hands of the Congress, which is comfortably in a position to form the government. The Congress is ahead in 66 as opposed to the 18 by the BJP.

    Looking at the vote share as per trends available the Congress has 43.2 per cent as opposed to the 32.3 per cent of the BJP.

    The JCC led by Ajit Jogi has a vote share of 8.5 per cent while its ally has 3.

    Also Read | Assembly elections 2018: Results do not necessarily mean Modi will lose in 2019

    In 2003 the BJP had a vote share of 39.3 per cent while the Congress trailed by a margin of just 2.6 per cent. In the 2008 elections, the BJP and Congress had a vote share of 40.33 and 38.63 per cent respectively. In the 2013 elections the BJP secured a vote share of 41.04 per cent while for the Congress it was 40.29 per cent.

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh congress bjp vote share Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue