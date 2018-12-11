Home News India Chhattisgarh polls: Vote share difference between Cong-BJP now is 11 per cent

Chhattisgarh polls: Vote share difference between Cong-BJP now is 11 per cent

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The vote share difference between the BJP and Congress in Chhattisgarh has always been close. In fact in the last elections that were held in 2013, the BJP's vote share over the Congress was just 0.75.

However in the 2018, the BJP has suffered a huge defeat at the hands of the Congress, which is comfortably in a position to form the government. The Congress is ahead in 66 as opposed to the 18 by the BJP.

Looking at the vote share as per trends available the Congress has 43.2 per cent as opposed to the 32.3 per cent of the BJP.

The JCC led by Ajit Jogi has a vote share of 8.5 per cent while its ally has 3.

In 2003 the BJP had a vote share of 39.3 per cent while the Congress trailed by a margin of just 2.6 per cent. In the 2008 elections, the BJP and Congress had a vote share of 40.33 and 38.63 per cent respectively. In the 2013 elections the BJP secured a vote share of 41.04 per cent while for the Congress it was 40.29 per cent.