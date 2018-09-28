Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi to hold live talks with grassroots workers in Bilaspur tomorrow

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Sept 28: Come Saturday (Sept 29) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold live talks with the booth-level workers of the BJP here in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. According to reports, a team of technological experts from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will reach Bilaspur on Friday, September 28, to prepare the stage for the live conference. The PMO has targeted presence of 1,000 party workers and leaders at the live talks with the PM. The PMO has identified five cities across the country for such live talks and of them, Bilaspur is one, said a Naidunia report.The conference will take place around 4.30 pm.

Besides the party workers and officials from Assembly segments under Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP is also eyeing the presence of those who have taken benefits of the central and state governments. Chhattisgarh is under the BJP's rule for three terms now and Chief Minister Raman Singh is now eyeing a fourth.

'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot'

The BJP's national leadership has planned a theme "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" (my booth is the strongest) for direct interaction with the booth in-charges, Naidunia reported. The local BJP leaders, including Bilaspur MP Lakhan Lal Sahu and Bilspur district party chief Rajnish Singh, have been asked to ensure that those booth in-charges who will be attending the event do their homework well.

The four other cities where PM Modi will hold live conferences are Basti (Uttar Pradesh), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) and Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh).